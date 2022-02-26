Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) by 242.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,403 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.27% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 93,066.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $37.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $38.41. The company has a market cap of $703.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.62.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Research analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits, and consumers. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities, deposit generation, operation of ATMs, telephone and internet banking services, merchant credit card services, and customer support and sales.

