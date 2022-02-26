Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) by 144.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,524 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Rackspace Technology worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $2,147,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 23.4% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 30.6% in the third quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 770,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,949,000 after purchasing an additional 180,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 24.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,948,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,207,000 after purchasing an additional 381,781 shares in the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RXT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Rackspace Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Rackspace Technology from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.45.

Shares of Rackspace Technology stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.79. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $777.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Rackspace Technology’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

