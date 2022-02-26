Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.99

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.99 and last traded at $14.34, with a volume of 18225 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.

GT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Nomura Instinet upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.37%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Goodyear Tire & Rubber news, CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $3,912,149.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 72,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 23.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

