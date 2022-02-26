Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Hits New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $75.87 and last traded at $77.79, with a volume of 630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.10.

The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GSHD. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.71.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 18,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.41, for a total value of $2,563,889.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total value of $898,944.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,138 shares of company stock valued at $6,350,863. 51.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter worth about $1,111,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter worth about $63,713,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,945,000 after buying an additional 415,991 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.18.

About Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

