Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.950-$1.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $209.80 million-$218 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.580-$6.180 EPS.

LOPE has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barrington Research cut their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock traded up $4.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.42. 569,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,579. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.51. Grand Canyon Education has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 10.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 101,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,914,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 24,742 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

