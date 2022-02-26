Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.580-$6.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $905 million-$930 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $941.19 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.690-$1.710 EPS.

Grand Canyon Education stock traded up $4.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,579. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.30. Grand Canyon Education has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $115.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.51.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

LOPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank cut Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 10.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,914,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

