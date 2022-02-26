Gray Television, Inc. (GTN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Gray Television has a dividend payout ratio of 14.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Gray Television to earn $3.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.4%.

Gray Television stock opened at $22.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average of $21.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.83. Gray Television has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $25.24.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.25 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.09%. Gray Television’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Gray Television will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GTN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Gray Television in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 65.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 12,708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,896,000 after purchasing an additional 12,795 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 116.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 162,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 87,308 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 14,733 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

