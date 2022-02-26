Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $30.39

Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.39 and traded as low as $24.56. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) shares last traded at $27.18, with a volume of 4,890,142 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.96.
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GBTC)
