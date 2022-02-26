Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2022

Shares of Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.79.

GBNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Clarus Securities lowered their price objective on Greenbrook TMS from C$26.00 to C$23.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. lowered their price objective on Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenbrook TMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Greenbrook TMS from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBNH traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,237. The stock has a market cap of $53.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62. Greenbrook TMS has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the second quarter worth $3,025,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Greenbrook TMS in the third quarter valued at $109,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Greenbrook TMS in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Greenbrook TMS in the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH)

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrook TMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrook TMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.