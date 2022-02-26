Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.79.

GBNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Clarus Securities lowered their price objective on Greenbrook TMS from C$26.00 to C$23.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. lowered their price objective on Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenbrook TMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Greenbrook TMS from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBNH traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,237. The stock has a market cap of $53.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62. Greenbrook TMS has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the second quarter worth $3,025,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Greenbrook TMS in the third quarter valued at $109,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Greenbrook TMS in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Greenbrook TMS in the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

