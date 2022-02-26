GreenSpace Brands (CVE:JTR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.05

GreenSpace Brands Inc. (CVE:JTR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 212000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.85, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06.

GreenSpace Brands (CVE:JTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.39 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GreenSpace Brands Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GreenSpace Brands Inc develops, markets, and sells organic and natural food products to consumers in Canada and the United States. The company provides snack food products, such as raw and roasted nuts, seeds, and dried fruits under the Central Roast brand; and cheese-free products under the GO VEGGIE brand name.

