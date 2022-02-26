Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 6,268 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 5,227 shares.The stock last traded at $29.25 and had previously closed at $29.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Simec in the third quarter worth about $296,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Grupo Simec in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Grupo Simec by 34.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM)

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

