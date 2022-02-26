Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 6,268 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 5,227 shares.The stock last traded at $29.25 and had previously closed at $29.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Simec in the third quarter worth about $296,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Grupo Simec in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Grupo Simec by 34.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

