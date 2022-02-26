Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target Cut to $115.00

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 73.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GH. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $66.21 on Thursday. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $56.81 and a twelve month high of $169.43. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.72.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.40. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 44.55% and a negative net margin of 118.80%. The business had revenue of $108.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $424,718.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 102,483 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 182.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

