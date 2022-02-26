Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) PT Lowered to $165.00

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 149.21% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.
Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $66.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.72. The company has a quick ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Guardant Health has a 52-week low of $56.81 and a 52-week high of $169.43. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 0.66.
In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $424,718.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GH. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Guardant Health by 996.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.
