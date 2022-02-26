Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) PT Lowered to $165.00

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 149.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $66.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.72. The company has a quick ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Guardant Health has a 52-week low of $56.81 and a 52-week high of $169.43. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 0.66.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $108.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.72 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 108.57% and a negative return on equity of 51.55%. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $424,718.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GH. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Guardant Health by 996.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guardant Health (Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.