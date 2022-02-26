Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 16,350 Shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,350 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Gatos Silver worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GATO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Gatos Silver by 111.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 328.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 704,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,191,000 after buying an additional 540,117 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the third quarter worth about $438,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 33.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the third quarter worth about $6,650,000. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GATO stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average of $10.74. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $20.26.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of Gatos Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Gatos Silver from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Gatos Silver from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Gatos Silver from C$12.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

