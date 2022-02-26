Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,827 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,715 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,557 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 20,601 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of BUD opened at $66.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.49. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $54.08 and a 52 week high of $79.67.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile (Get Rating)
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.
