Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,040 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 43,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 107,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $47.32 on Friday. Bank OZK has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.43.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Bank OZK had a net margin of 48.78% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $296.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

About Bank OZK (Get Rating)

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.