Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 3,270 Shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LDP. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,144,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,344,000 after acquiring an additional 46,285 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 805,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,075,000 after acquiring an additional 9,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 297,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

NYSE LDP opened at $22.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.31. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $27.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%.

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund (Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.