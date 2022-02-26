Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 3,270 Shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 297,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,144,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,144,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,344,000 after buying an additional 46,285 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.31. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $27.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

