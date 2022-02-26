Guinness Asset Management LTD Acquires 1,710 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Autohome were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Autohome by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Autohome during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Autohome by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Autohome by 247.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Autohome by 49.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autohome alerts:

Autohome stock opened at $30.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.80 and a 200-day moving average of $37.30. Autohome Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.20.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.84%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATHM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. CLSA decreased their price objective on shares of Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Autohome from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

About Autohome (Get Rating)

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.