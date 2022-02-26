Guinness Asset Management LTD Increases Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 8,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.54.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $101,714.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,597 shares of company stock valued at $19,187,104.

A stock opened at $133.73 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.47 and a 1-year high of $179.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

About Agilent Technologies (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.