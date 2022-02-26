Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 26,538 New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 26,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,162,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,753,000 after buying an additional 973,401 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,715,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,184,000 after buying an additional 309,643 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,594,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,736,000 after purchasing an additional 534,349 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 264.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,204,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 445.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,179,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230,809 shares in the last quarter. 62.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYCB opened at $11.55 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $14.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.49.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

