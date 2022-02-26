Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Grows Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,691 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,207 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 738,734 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $86,137,000 after acquiring an additional 17,954 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth about $2,614,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 105,335 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $12,282,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 31,900 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $319,209.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total value of $102,887.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,161 shares of company stock worth $590,877 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AKAM. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.55.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $105.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.54. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $120.68.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

