Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Has $267,000 Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP cut its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Insulet were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Insulet by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Shares of PODD opened at $262.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $247.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.48. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $193.70 and a one year high of $324.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -583.04 and a beta of 0.67.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $307.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.57 million. Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PODD. UBS Group upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.23.

Insulet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.