Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Has $281,000 Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,691 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AKAM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,207 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 738,734 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $86,137,000 after purchasing an additional 17,954 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth $2,614,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 105,335 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $12,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 31,900 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $105.33 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $120.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.54.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $319,209.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total value of $102,887.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,161 shares of company stock valued at $590,877. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

