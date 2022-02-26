Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Has $310,000 Stock Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,487 shares during the quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $1,015,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 41.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 516,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,034,000 after purchasing an additional 150,605 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,321,000. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 246,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,126,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $88.57 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.87 and a 1 year high of $93.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.51.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.05). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $99,956.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total value of $146,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.89.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

