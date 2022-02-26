Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Has $313,000 Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lessened its position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,172 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 69.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $2,220,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $417,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,835 shares of company stock valued at $13,928,752 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

NARI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

NASDAQ:NARI opened at $85.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.03 and its 200-day moving average is $81.82. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.37 and a 52 week high of $127.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 316.60 and a beta of 1.94.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Inari Medical had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Inari Medical’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

