Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Invests $353,000 in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 10.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 451,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 41,453 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 4.7% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 154,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter valued at about $1,299,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 20.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 289,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 48,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 11.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,280,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,782,000 after buying an additional 127,791 shares in the last quarter. 41.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NLY shares. Barclays cut Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.75 to $7.25 in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.25. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.36%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

