Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Invests $396,000 in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,071 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FFWM. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Foundation by 6.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Foundation by 2.1% during the second quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in First Foundation by 2.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in First Foundation by 8.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in First Foundation by 7.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on First Foundation in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Diane M. Rubin acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.53 per share, for a total transaction of $26,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFWM opened at $26.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.31. First Foundation Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $29.41.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $75.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.40 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 34.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

