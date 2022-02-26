Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Makes New $308,000 Investment in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $454,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 25.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.70.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $180.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.36 and its 200 day moving average is $210.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $168.31 and a one year high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions, and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

