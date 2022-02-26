Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,071 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in First Foundation by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,289,000 after acquiring an additional 247,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in First Foundation by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,836 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 700,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,777,000 after acquiring an additional 20,916 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Foundation by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in First Foundation by 19.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,978,000 after purchasing an additional 190,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Diane M. Rubin acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.53 per share, for a total transaction of $26,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FFWM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens began coverage on First Foundation in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of First Foundation stock opened at $26.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.11 and its 200-day moving average is $26.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. First Foundation Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $29.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.31.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $75.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.40 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 34.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts expect that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This is a boost from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

