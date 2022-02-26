Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Takes $376,000 Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,413 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,882 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 718 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,667 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,189 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,830 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. 5.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.32.

BBL opened at $64.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.22 and a 200 day moving average of $58.25. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $69.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BHP Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

