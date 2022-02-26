Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Takes Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 61,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Encompass Health by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Encompass Health by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Encompass Health by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

EHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.22.

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $67.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $89.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.36.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 27.25%.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

