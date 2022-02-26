H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $817.04 Million

Equities analysts expect H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) to post $817.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $801.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $835.81 million. H.B. Fuller posted sales of $725.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full year sales of $3.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $3.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow H.B. Fuller.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut H.B. Fuller from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut H.B. Fuller from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, H.B. Fuller presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.40.

Shares of NYSE FUL traded up $1.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.88. The stock had a trading volume of 342,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,168. H.B. Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $54.38 and a fifty-two week high of $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.46. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.168 per share. This is a boost from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

In other news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $1,643,031.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Owens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $736,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in H.B. Fuller by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives, Engineering Adhesives, and Construction Adhesives. The Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives segment supplies adhesive products in the assembly, packaging, converting, nonwoven, hygiene, health and beauty, flexible packaging, graphic arts and envelope markets.

