H.I.S. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.69

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.69 and last traded at $15.69, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H.I.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average is $19.93.
H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as provides airline tickets.
