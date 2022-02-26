Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NASDAQ HLG opened at $13.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.03. Hailiang Education Group has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $60.24. The company has a market cap of $356.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of -0.04.
