Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 15,075 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,414,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,409,000 after purchasing an additional 240,281 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 138,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 12,926 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at $837,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $15.39 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average of $17.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 69.95 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 272.73%.

Hanesbrands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $97,562.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

