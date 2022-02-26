Hansard Global (LON:HSD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $44.20

Shares of Hansard Global Plc (LON:HSD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 44.20 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 48.67 ($0.66), with a volume of 91283 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.50 ($0.67).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 14.42 and a quick ratio of 14.41. The firm has a market cap of £65.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 49.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 52.06.
About Hansard Global (LON:HSD)
Further Reading
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Hansard Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansard Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.