Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,530 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,590 ($21.62) to GBX 1,530 ($20.81) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,315 ($17.88) to GBX 1,205 ($16.39) in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hargreaves Lansdown to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 1,470 ($19.99) price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hargreaves Lansdown currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,093.40.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HRGLY opened at $30.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.59. Hargreaves Lansdown has a one year low of $30.40 and a one year high of $51.04.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.