Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.66

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.66 and last traded at $12.81, with a volume of 11832 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.55.

A number of brokerages have commented on HSC. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Get Harsco alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average of $16.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.10 million, a P/E ratio of -290.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Harsco Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Harsco by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,337,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,676,000 after buying an additional 372,699 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Harsco by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,750,000 after purchasing an additional 38,028 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in Harsco by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,734,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,835,000 after purchasing an additional 216,866 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 26,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

About Harsco (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.