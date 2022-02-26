Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A) to Issue $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

HVT.A opened at $27.43 on Friday. Haverty Furniture Companies has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $22.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.80 million, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.39.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

