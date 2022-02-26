Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A) to Issue $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.
HVT.A opened at $27.43 on Friday. Haverty Furniture Companies has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $22.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.80 million, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.39.
Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT.A)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.