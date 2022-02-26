HC Wainwright Raises Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Price Target to $7.75

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $7.25 to $7.75 in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.68.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

NYSE:HL opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.13. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.56.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.65 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 4.29%. Hecla Mining’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.0063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently -21.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, Nevada Operations, and San Sebastian.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.