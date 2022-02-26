H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $281.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.18 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

Shares of HEES traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.22. The company had a trading volume of 260,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.02. H&E Equipment Services has a 52 week low of $28.28 and a 52 week high of $50.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEES. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 449.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

