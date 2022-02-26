Head to Head Analysis: Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) and Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) and Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.1% of Autodesk shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.1% of Bandwidth shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Autodesk shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Bandwidth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Autodesk has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bandwidth has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Autodesk and Bandwidth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autodesk 31.31% 51.01% 7.86% Bandwidth -8.19% 3.11% 1.31%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Autodesk and Bandwidth’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autodesk $3.79 billion 12.75 $1.21 billion $5.93 37.04 Bandwidth $343.11 million 2.22 -$43.98 million ($1.58) -19.20

Autodesk has higher revenue and earnings than Bandwidth. Bandwidth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autodesk, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Autodesk and Bandwidth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autodesk 1 2 15 0 2.78 Bandwidth 0 2 10 0 2.83

Autodesk currently has a consensus price target of $298.19, indicating a potential upside of 35.77%. Bandwidth has a consensus price target of $72.45, indicating a potential upside of 138.81%. Given Bandwidth’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bandwidth is more favorable than Autodesk.

Summary

Autodesk beats Bandwidth on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Autodesk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc. engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions. Its architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used. The firm is also involved in digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production. The company was founded by John Walker in April 1982 and is headquartered in San Rafael, CA.

Bandwidth Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

