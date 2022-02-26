Head to Head Analysis: Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) & Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU)

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) and Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Harmony Gold Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Centerra Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Centerra Gold pays out -12.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Harmony Gold Mining and Centerra Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harmony Gold Mining N/A N/A N/A Centerra Gold -46.34% 12.71% 9.86%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.0% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.1% of Centerra Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Harmony Gold Mining and Centerra Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harmony Gold Mining $2.72 billion 0.90 $331.67 million N/A N/A Centerra Gold $1.69 billion 1.64 $408.54 million ($1.91) -4.87

Centerra Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Harmony Gold Mining.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Harmony Gold Mining and Centerra Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harmony Gold Mining 1 3 0 0 1.75 Centerra Gold 0 5 4 0 2.44

Harmony Gold Mining currently has a consensus target price of $4.10, indicating a potential upside of 3.27%. Centerra Gold has a consensus target price of $11.78, indicating a potential upside of 26.54%. Given Centerra Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Centerra Gold is more favorable than Harmony Gold Mining.

Summary

Centerra Gold beats Harmony Gold Mining on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harmony Gold Mining (Get Rating)

Harmony Gold Mining Co. Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel. The company was founded on August 25, 1950 and is headquartered in Randfontein, South Africa.

About Centerra Gold (Get Rating)

Centerra Gold, Inc. engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

