Head to Head Comparison: ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) and Internet Gold – Golden Lines (OTCMKTS:IGLDF)

Internet Gold – Golden Lines (OTCMKTS:IGLDF – Get Rating) and ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.9% of ATN International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Internet Gold – Golden Lines shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of ATN International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Internet Gold – Golden Lines and ATN International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Internet Gold – Golden Lines N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ATN International $602.71 million 0.90 -$14.12 million ($1.45) -23.67

Internet Gold – Golden Lines has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ATN International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Internet Gold – Golden Lines and ATN International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Internet Gold – Golden Lines 0 0 0 0 N/A ATN International 0 0 1 0 3.00

ATN International has a consensus target price of $50.50, indicating a potential upside of 47.14%. Given ATN International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ATN International is more favorable than Internet Gold – Golden Lines.

Volatility and Risk

Internet Gold – Golden Lines has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATN International has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Internet Gold – Golden Lines and ATN International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Internet Gold – Golden Lines N/A N/A N/A ATN International -3.67% 0.55% 0.30%

Summary

ATN International beats Internet Gold – Golden Lines on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Internet Gold – Golden Lines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Internet Gold-Golden Lines Ltd. is a shell corporation. The company was founded by Shaul Elovitch and Eli Holtzman on April 29, 1992 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

ATN International Company Profile (Get Rating)

ATN International, Inc. engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure. The International Telecom segment caters to other telecom providers such as international long-distance, roaming from other carriers, and transport and access services, as well as fixed internet and voice, and retail mobility services. The Renewable Energy segment delivers distributed generation solar power to corporate and industrial customers. The company was founded by Cornelius B. Prior Jr. in June 1987 and is headquartered in Beverly, MA.

