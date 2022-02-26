Head to Head Survey: Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Magnachip Semiconductor and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnachip Semiconductor 0 2 1 0 2.33 Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 0 0 2 0 3.00

Magnachip Semiconductor currently has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59.17%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $61.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.23%. Given Magnachip Semiconductor’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Magnachip Semiconductor is more favorable than Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Volatility & Risk

Magnachip Semiconductor has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a beta of 2.56, indicating that its stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Magnachip Semiconductor and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnachip Semiconductor $474.23 million 1.79 $344.96 million $1.16 15.71 Alpha and Omega Semiconductor $656.90 million 2.17 $58.12 million $15.68 3.41

Magnachip Semiconductor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alpha and Omega Semiconductor. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magnachip Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Magnachip Semiconductor and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnachip Semiconductor 11.96% 10.19% 7.78% Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 60.82% 15.15% 9.09%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.0% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor beats Magnachip Semiconductor on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Mike F. Chang, Yueh-Se Ho, Anup Bhalla, and Sik Kwong Lui on September 27, 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

