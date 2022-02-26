HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.71

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.71 and last traded at $22.71, with a volume of 4860 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.43.

HHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HeadHunter Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.714 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from HeadHunter Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. HeadHunter Group’s payout ratio is 60.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HeadHunter Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in HeadHunter Group by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in HeadHunter Group by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in HeadHunter Group by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HeadHunter Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. 52.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HHR)

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

