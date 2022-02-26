Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from €19.00 to €20.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization traded as high as $10.45 and last traded at $10.19, with a volume of 110479 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.26.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. The firm offers fixed-line television and mobile telecommunication services, including voice, broadband, data and leased lines. The company was founded on January 01, 1986 is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

