Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) by 197.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 31,190 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.19% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 817,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,272,000 after buying an additional 19,658 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 548,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,895,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,172,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,899,000 after buying an additional 10,278 shares in the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $27.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $669.19 million, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.61. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $36.29.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

