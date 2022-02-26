High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Price Target Lowered to C$18.00 at BMO Capital Markets

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 37.72% from the stock’s current price.

HLF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on High Liner Foods from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

HLF stock opened at C$13.07 on Thursday. High Liner Foods has a 1-year low of C$12.49 and a 1-year high of C$15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$435.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.78.

In other news, Senior Officer Timothy Rorabeck bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$62,955.

About High Liner Foods (Get Rating)

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.